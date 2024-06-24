Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 254,565 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

