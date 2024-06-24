Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after acquiring an additional 326,178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.53. 824,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

