Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $184.15. The company had a trading volume of 452,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,201. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

