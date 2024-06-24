Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PTC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $9,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

PTC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.60. 680,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,646. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

