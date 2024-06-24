Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.19. 1,040,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,799. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

About Stryker



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

