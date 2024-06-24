Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 457,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 182,397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 390.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,861,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,849,000 after buying an additional 162,260 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,053,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,820,236. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.