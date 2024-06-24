Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,853,000 after acquiring an additional 957,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NIKE Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,461,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,368. The firm has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

