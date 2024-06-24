Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $117,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after buying an additional 1,805,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. 6,889,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,007. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.