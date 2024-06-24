Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.30. 274,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,447. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

