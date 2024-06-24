Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.64. The company had a trading volume of 885,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.56 and a 200 day moving average of $334.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

