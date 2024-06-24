Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

