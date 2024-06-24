Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $303,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $2.71 on Monday, hitting $391.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,636. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

