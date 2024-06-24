Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.16. The company had a trading volume of 208,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,170. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $310.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

