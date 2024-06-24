Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Snowflake by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,851,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,832. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

