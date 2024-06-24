Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

ILCG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.46. 36,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

