Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 383 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,147 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.68. 2,375,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,234. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

