Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 334.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,124,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,788. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

