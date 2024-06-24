HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.05

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.05 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 2,500 ($31.77), with a volume of 135347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,485 ($31.58).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,791.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,328.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,330.88.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.