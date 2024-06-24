Head-To-Head Analysis: System1 (NYSE:SST) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

System1 has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -49.23% -42.08% -12.99% Alphabet 25.90% 29.52% 20.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares System1 and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for System1 and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alphabet 0 5 30 1 2.89

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.79%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $193.26, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Alphabet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares System1 and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $401.97 million 0.34 -$227.22 million ($2.27) -0.67 Alphabet $307.39 billion 7.22 $73.80 billion $6.52 27.55

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than System1. System1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats System1 on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

