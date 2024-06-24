Head to Head Comparison: Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Secom and Nihon Kohden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $8.00 billion 1.70 $706.22 million $0.84 17.36 Nihon Kohden $1.54 billion N/A $117.94 million $0.69 20.72

Risk and Volatility

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden. Secom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Secom has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Secom and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 8.85% 7.55% 5.08% Nihon Kohden 7.66% 15.08% 11.90%

Dividends

Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Secom pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nihon Kohden pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Secom and Nihon Kohden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Secom beats Nihon Kohden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and maintenance services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences. The Medical Services segment offers home nursing, pharmaceutical dispensing, home delivery services, health and preventative care services, and personal and outpatient care services; and cloud-based medical reporting services and SECOM LINKus application. This segment also operates the general hospital and residences for seniors; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. The Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The Geospatial Information Services segment offers geospatial information services to public-sector entities, such as national and local governments; private sector customers; and overseas government agencies. The BPO and ICT Services segment provides contact centers and back office support services, data center, disaster preparedness, information security, and cloud-based services, as well as SaaS solutions. The Other Services segment offers real estate leasing, construction, and installation services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

