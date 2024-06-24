Hedera Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $64.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00040984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,687 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,686.95802 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07484372 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $31,898,098.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

