Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.28

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 3551609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.07.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

