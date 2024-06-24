Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 6,340,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,067,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

