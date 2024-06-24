HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.33 Million

HI (HI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $174,086.41 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,428.42 or 0.99968032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00078264 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048989 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $189,149.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

