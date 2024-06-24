Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Hotel Property Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Hotel Property Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48.
About Hotel Property Investments
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hotel Property Investments
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.