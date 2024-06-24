Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Hut 8 Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $12.35 on Friday. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

