Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $148.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 41.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 264.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

