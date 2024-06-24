Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 17,704 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,108,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,141,000.

JCPB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 279,320 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

