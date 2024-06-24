Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.80. 496,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,596. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $176.26 and a one year high of $401.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.57.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.