Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.