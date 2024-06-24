Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock remained flat at $38.48 during trading hours on Monday. 19,433,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,536,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

