Ignite Planners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 108,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,819. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.