Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 224,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,300,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

STIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.33. 295,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,570. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

