Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMAR. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of DMAR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. 4,606 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $355.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

