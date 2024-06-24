Ignite Planners LLC Has $20.66 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $99.55. 1,427,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.03.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.