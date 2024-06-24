Ignite Planners LLC Sells 13,538 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 91,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $632.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

