Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.33% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 148,647 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.9 %

YDEC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. 16,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

