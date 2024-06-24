iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 145,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 111,781 shares.The stock last traded at $9.03 and had previously closed at $8.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AILE shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AILE

iLearningEngines Stock Up 1.9 %

About iLearningEngines

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91.

(Get Free Report)

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.