Insider Buying: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Purchases C$175,200.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$175,200.00.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 1.0 %
Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$8.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.99. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.81 and a 52 week high of C$10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
