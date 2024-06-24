Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Robert Wares purchased 12,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 48,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,760.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Robert Wares acquired 2,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$490.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Wares purchased 87,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$18,375.00.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

OM remained flat at C$0.22 on Monday. 7,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,084. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$56.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

