Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,367,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Taira sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $2,207,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,174. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.