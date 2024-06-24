Insider Selling: Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $14,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,585.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory Russotti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 6th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $15,600.00.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $15,500.00.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

IPSC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $226.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

