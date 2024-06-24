Insider Selling: Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $14,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,585.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $15,500.00.

IPSC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $226.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

