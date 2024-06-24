Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells 11,926 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80.

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

