Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells 7,120 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRU traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,311. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 21.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

