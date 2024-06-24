International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.01. 4,808,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

