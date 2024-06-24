International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 289.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $136,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $175.55. 3,016,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

