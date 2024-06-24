Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of ITCI opened at $76.58 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

