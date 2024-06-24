Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1102 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.71. 69,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.