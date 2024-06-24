Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

