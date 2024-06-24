Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMR. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

BSMR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.52. 60,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,153. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

